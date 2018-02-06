BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: 'We'll have to go up a level' for England, says Wales hooker Ken Owens

We have to go up a level for England - Owens

Hooker Ken Owens has no illusions of the task facing Wales against England at Twickenham in the Six Nations Championship.

"We're definitely going to have to go up a level," he tells BBC Wales Sport's Nick Webb.

England have not lost at home under current coach Eddie Jones, while Wales have an unchanged team after their impressive 34-7 win against Scotland.

