Premiership: Saracens v Newcastle Falcons

Liam Williams is yet to feature for Wales in the Six Nations this season

Aviva Premiership Venue: Allianz Park Date: Saturday, 10 February Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Liam Williams returns to Saracens' starting line-up to face Newcastle having been released from Wales duty.

Alex Lozowski makes his 50th appearance for the club and partners Ben Spencer in the half-backs with Owen Farrell and Richard Wigglesworth on England duty.

Back rows Ryan Burrows and Ally Hogg make their first Premiership starts of the season for Newcastle.

Nili Latu joins them with Gary Graham (neck), Mark Wilson (hamstring) and Will Welch (head) all missing out.

British & Irish Lion Williams was among 11 Wales players allowed to return to their clubs from the Six Nations squad to face England at Twickenham on Saturday.

Saracens also include winger Nathan Earle on the bench after he was released from England duty earlier this week.

Match facts

Saracens have won their past three Premiership matches since their 19-20 defeat by Harlequins at Twickenham Stoop on 3 December.

Saracens have lost only at home in the Premiership since March 2016: 18-20 to Exeter Chiefs at Allianz Park at the end of November.

Newcastle's only loss in their past 10 first-team fixtures was 8-21 at Bath in round 3 of the Anglo-Welsh Cup.

The Falcons have won their past four Premiership matches but have not won five in a row in the competition since the 2008-09 season.

Saracens have won their past 18 matches against Newcastle in all tournaments since the Falcons 13-9 victory at Kingston Park in the Premiership in February 2009 whilst their most recent win on Saracens soil came at Vicarage Road in December 2007.

Saracens: Goode; Williams, Bosch, Barritt (capt), Wyles; Lozowski, Spencer; Barrington, Tolofua, Koch, Skelton, Isiekwe, Clark, Burger, Wray.

Replacements: Spurling, Thompson-Stringer, Figallo, Earl, Vailanu, Whiteley, Malins, Earle.

Newcastle: Hammersley; Goneva, Penny, J Socino, Sinoti; Hodgson, Young (capt); Vickers, Cooper, Wilson, Green, Witty, Burrows, Latu, Hogg.

Replacements: S Socino, Lockwood, Davison, Olmstead, Chick, Takulua, Mermoz, Tait.

Referee: Christophe Ridley.