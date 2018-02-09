Premiership: Gloucester v Leicester Tigers

From the section

New Zealand-born scrum-half Willi Heinz joined the Cherry and Whites in 2015 and was named club captain before the 2017-18 season

Aviva Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Date: Saturday, 10 February Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Leicester include fit-again England centre Manu Tuilagi, as well as full-back Telusa Veainuin in their backline.

Under-pressure Tigers head coach Matt O'Connor names hooker Tom Youngs as captain, with Greg Bateman and Logovi'i Mulipola completing the front row.

Gloucester welcome back captain Willi Heinz, the scrum-half returning after missing four games with a calf injury.

But winger Charlie Sharples remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Gloucester: Woodward; Marshall, Trinder, Twelvetrees, Thorley; Burns, Heinz (capt); Hohneck, Hanson, Afoa, Savage, Galarza, Polledri, Ludlow, Ackermann.

Replacements: Matu'u, Orr, Balmain, Slater, Clarke, Vellacott, Atkinson, Scott.

Leicester: Veainu; Malouf, Tuilagi, Toomua, Thompstone; Ford, Harrison; Bateman, Youngs (capt), Mulipola, Fitzgerald, Kitchener, Williams, O'Connor, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Polota-Nau, Traynor, Cilliers, Wells, Hamilton, Simmons, Owen, Tait.