Premiership: Bath v Northampton Saints

Tom Wood will play at blindside flanker for Northampton

Aviva Premiership Venue: The Recreation Ground Date: Friday, 9 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Full-back James Wilson starts against his former club as Bath look to make it four wins in a row in all competitions.

Will Hurrell makes his Premiership debut at centre, while Ben Tapuai, Kahn Fotuali'i and Freddie Burns come in.

Northampton make four changes from their Anglo-Welsh Cup victory over Harlequins, with Tom Wood and Ben Foden among those recalled to the XV.

George North is away on Wales duty but fellow wing Ken Pisi keeps his place after scoring five tries in five games.

Saints have David Ribbans on the bench, who scored twice as they beat Bath in the reverse fixture in September.

Bath: Wilson; Banahan, Hurrell, Tapuai, Brew; Burns, Fotuali'i; Noguera, Dunn, Lahiff, Stooke, Ewels, Garvey (capt), Grant, Phillips.

Replacements: Batty, Auterac, Thomas, Charteris, Bayliss, Cook, Lewis, Atkins.

Northampton: Tuala; Pisi, Horne, Stephenson, Foden; Francis, Reinach; Ma'afu, Haywood, Brookes, Ratuniyarawa, Day (capt), Wood, Gibson, Harrison.

Replacements: Marshall, Van Wyk, Ford-Robinson, Ribbans, Nutley, Groom, Mallinder, Tuitavake.