Leonardo Sarto: Glasgow Warriors wing out for season

Leonardo Sarto is in his second season at Glasgow Warriors

Glasgow Warriors have announced that wing Leonardo Sarto has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

The Italy international, 26, has had surgery on a shoulder injury picked up during Warriors' win over Exeter Chiefs last month.

Sarto has been capped 34 times for his country.

He joined Glasgow in 2016 after four years at Warriors' Pro14 rivals Zebre and has scored nine tries in 18 appearances for the Scottish side.