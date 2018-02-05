Six Nations: Saracens scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth called into England squad to face Wales

Wigglesworth has not played in a Test match for England since the 2015 Rugby World Cup

Six Nations 2018: England v Wales Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 10 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru. Live text commentary and report on the BBC website and app.

England have called up Saracens scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth to replace the injured Ben Youngs ahead of Saturday's Six Nations match against Wales at Twickenham.

Youngs was picked ahead of Danny Care against Italy, but was carried off early in England's 46-15 win in Rome.

Wigglesworth, 34, has won 27 England caps but has not played a Test for his country since 2015.

Wasps number eight Nathan Hughes has also been included in the 32-man squad.

The 26-year-old has not played since December after damaging knee ligaments in a Champions Cup match for Wasps.

But England have included him in the training camp at their Surrey base, and will assess when he is likely to be available to play during the championship.

Care is the only other specialist scrum-half in the squad, with England head coach Eddie Jones saying he expects Youngs to have an examination on Monday.

Exeter Chiefs' front-rower Luke Cowan-Dickie has also been included in the squad.

England squad in full:

Backs: Mike Brown (Harlequins), Nathan Earle (Saracens), Harry Mallinder (Northampton Saints), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Denny Solomona (Sale Sharks), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby), Danny Care (Harlequins), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Ben Te'o (Worcester Warriors), Richard Wigglesworth (Saracens)

Forwards: James Haskell (Wasps)*, Nathan Hughes (Wasps), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Zach Mercer (Bath Rugby), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), Jamie George (Saracens), Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints), Alec Hepburn (Exeter Chiefs), Joe Marler (Harlequins)*, Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs).

*unavailable for selection due to suspension