BBC Sport - Six Nations Shuffle: Slips, skills, jigsaw-ish players & a last-gasp winner
Slips, jigsaws, embarrassing parents & a last-gasp winner
- From the section Rugby Union
Watch the quirkier moments from the opening weekend of the Six Nations, featuring 'jigsaw-ish' players, embarrassing parents, Nigel Owens on top form and a dramatic last-gasp winner.
WATCH MORE: Highlights: Italy 15-46 England, Highlights: Wales 34-7 Scotland, Highlights: France 13-15 Ireland
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired