BBC Sport - Women's Six Nations: England score great team try against Italy
Kildunne finishes wonderful team try for England
- From the section Rugby Union
Eighteen-year-old Ellie Kildunne finishes a wonderful team try for England in the 42-7 Six Nations victory over Italy in Reggio Emilia.
MATCH REPORT: Italy 7-42 England
WATCH MORE: Le Pesq scores stunning try
Available to UK users only.
