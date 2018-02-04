BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Italy 15-46 England highlights

Highlights: Italy 15-46 England

England begin their Six Nations title defence in style with a seven-try victory over a plucky Italy side in Rome.

MATCH REPORT: Six Nations - Italy 15-46 England

