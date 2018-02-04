BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Ford and Farrell combine for a well-worked England try

Ford and Farrell unpick Italy in huge England win

George Ford scores England's fifth try in a commanding victory against Italy after linking up well with Owen Farrell in the Six Nations 2018.

MATCH REPORT: Six Nations - Italy 15-46 England

