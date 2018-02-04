BBC Sport - Six Nations: Eddie Jones in jubilant mood following 'substantial' England win

Nowell 'jigsaw-ish' in substantial England win - Jones

England head coach Eddie Jones is in a jubilant mood following a seven-try victory over Italy in their Six Nations opener, describing Exeter and England winger Jack Nowell as looking 'decidedly jigsaw-ish'.

WATCH MORE: Highlights: Italy 15-46 England

MATCH REPORT: Watson & Simmonds score doubles as England hammer Italy

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired