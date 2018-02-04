BBC Sport - Six Nations: Eddie Jones in jubilant mood following 'substantial' England win
Nowell 'jigsaw-ish' in substantial England win - Jones
- From the section Rugby Union
England head coach Eddie Jones is in a jubilant mood following a seven-try victory over Italy in their Six Nations opener, describing Exeter and England winger Jack Nowell as looking 'decidedly jigsaw-ish'.
