BBC Sport - It's on with business under Gibbes - Ulster's Andrew Trimble

It's on with business under Gibbes - Trimble

Ulster winger Andrew Trimble says his team-mates cannot feel sorry for themselves after the departure of Director of Rugby Les Kiss.

Trimble felt Ulster, now under Head Coach Jono Gibbes, needed to string together a run of wins in the Pro14.

Chris Henry paid tribute to Kiss, who worked with the flanker in the Ireland set-up and then with Ulster.

Top videos

Video

It's on with business under Gibbes - Trimble

Video

Maro Itoje: England debut was 'very special moment'

Video

Can England make Six Nations history?

Video

Ski Sunday's Bell & Alcott go head-to-head in Stockholm slalom

Video

Sexton's incredible drop-goal snatches late Ireland win

Video

Stunning Evans try completes Wales' dominant victory

Video

Highlights: Wales 34-7 Scotland

Video

Highlights: France 13-15 Ireland

Video

Osi & Jason's three-minute Super Bowl guide

Video

GB's Murray & Inglot beaten in Davis Cup doubles - five best shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

GB's Richards collapses after Cyclo-Cross win

Video

Women's Six Nations: Le Pesq scores stunning try

Video

Gatland had feeling Wales would 'batter' Scotland

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired