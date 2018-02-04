BBC Sport - It's on with business under Gibbes - Ulster's Andrew Trimble
Ulster winger Andrew Trimble says his team-mates cannot feel sorry for themselves after the departure of Director of Rugby Les Kiss.
Trimble felt Ulster, now under Head Coach Jono Gibbes, needed to string together a run of wins in the Pro14.
Chris Henry paid tribute to Kiss, who worked with the flanker in the Ireland set-up and then with Ulster.
