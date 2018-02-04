Warren Gatland: Coach says Wales not afraid of going to Twickenham

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations 2018 Highlights: Wales 34-7 Scotland

Warren Gatland says Wales will have no fears about going to Twickenham following their comprehensive 34-7 opening Six Nations win over Scotland.

Wales will play England on 10 February after Eddie Jones' side defeated Italy 46-15 in Sunday's clash in Rome.

Gatland has won some high-profile matches at Twickenham and believes Wales will be confident travelling to England's home ground again.

"It's not a place we are afraid to go to," said Gatland.

England have won 23 out of 24 matches since Jones took over after the 2015 World Cup and are unbeaten at Twickenham under the Australian.

But Gatland won his first Wales match in charge at Twickenham 10 years ago and has also masterminded a Triple Crown triumph in 2012 and a 2015 World Cup pool victory at England's home ground.

"Since I have been involved we have never been afraid of going there," said Gatland.

"We have had some good performances and victories there against England.

"It's a great ground and if you go there with confidence and self-belief, hopefully you can get something from it."

Extra day of rest an advantage?

Gatland also hopes Wales will benefit from an extra day's rest with England facing a six-day turnaround after flying back from Rome.

"Potentially it does make a big difference having that extra day," said Gatland.

"We have a short turnaround later in the tournament between Italy and France.

"The six day turnaround and travel day makes it tough. England are going to have monitor what they do next week."

Gatland has dismissed suggestions his time as the 2017 British and Irish Lions coach will help England.

"They know as much about us as we do about them," said Gatland.

"It is a mouth-watering fixture now because I don't think people were expecting us to win as comfortably as we did against Scotland.

"It has made a few people sit up and take some notice. That's going to make next week even more exciting."

Great Expectations

Gatland knows this week there will be extra expectation following the opening day thrashing of Scotland.

"We go from one extreme to another," said Gatland.

"There was no expectation against Scotland, ex-players and the media were saying we were going to lose and writing us off.

"Now we will go from that to next week where the expectations go through the roof.

"You have to deal with that particularly when you live in Wales.

"I knew we were in a good place before Scotland."

Players feeling confident

Hooker Ken Owens endorsed Gatland's view that Wales will travel across the Severn Bridge full of confidence.

"We have done well at Twickenham over the years," Owens added.

"We finished the game really strongly there two years ago and could have snuck the result, and the same in Cardiff last year, when they were clinical and got an outstanding try at the end to win it.

"They have won the tournament for the last two years and have got a big unbeaten record and are favourites for the title.

"We know we are confident in our own ability, and if we deliver that we will be right in the mix."

Gatland will have to decide whether to change a winning side with George North and Liam Williams set to be available for selection.