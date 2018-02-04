Wales Rugby: Uruguay to face Wales at 2019 World Cup

Cory Allen (pictured), Liam Williams and props Paul James and Samson Lee were all injured against Uruguay in the 2015 World Cup group match

Uruguay will be among Wales's opponents for a second successive Rugby World Cup after qualifying from the Americas Group.

Los Teros beat Canada 32-31 in their second leg of their play-off in Montevideo, for a ten-point aggregate margin over Kingsley Jones's side.

Wales won their previous encounter 54-9 in Cardiff, with Cory Allen running in a try hat-trick.

Australia, Georgia and Fiji will make up their 2019 group in Japan.

Canada will have a final attempt at qualifying for the next tournament when they go into a four-country repechage event in November.

Their Ospreys wing Jeff Hassler faces an injury lay-off after suffering a broken cheekbone in the first leg in Vancouver.