BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: France 13-15 Ireland highlights
Highlights: France 13-15 Ireland
Ireland snatch a dramatic late win over France in the 2018 Six Nations after an incredible long-range drop goal by fly-half Johnny Sexton.
MATCH REPORT: Six Nations - France 13-15 Ireland
