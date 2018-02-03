BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Did France misuse Head Injury Assessment rule against Ireland?

Did France misuse head injury rule?

BBC Sport pundits Jeremy Guscott and Paul O'Connell look at whether France pushed the HIA (Head Injury Assessment) rules to the limits during their 15-13 defeat against Ireland in Paris.

WATCH MORE: Highlights: France 13-15 Ireland

Top videos

Video

Did France misuse head injury rule?

Video

Sexton's incredible drop-goal snatches late Ireland win

Video

Stunning Evans try completes Wales' dominant victory

Video

Highlights: Wales 34-7 Scotland

Video

Highlights: France 13-15 Ireland

Video

GB's Murray & Inglot beaten in Davis Cup doubles - five best shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

GB's Richards collapses after Cyclo-Cross win

Video

Gatland had feeling Wales would 'batter' Scotland

Video

Osi & Jason's three-minute Super Bowl guide

Video

City were 'outstanding' against Burnley - Guardiola

Video

Reds had to breakdown Huddersfield's 'Berlin Wall' - Mourinho

Video

Cats, Coffee & Ed Sheeran: The 'important' Six Nations questions

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired