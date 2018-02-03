BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Did France misuse Head Injury Assessment rule against Ireland?
Did France misuse head injury rule?
- From the section Rugby Union
BBC Sport pundits Jeremy Guscott and Paul O'Connell look at whether France pushed the HIA (Head Injury Assessment) rules to the limits during their 15-13 defeat against Ireland in Paris.
WATCH MORE: Highlights: France 13-15 Ireland
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired