BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Sexton's incredible drop-goal snatches late win
Sexton's incredible drop-goal snatches late win
- From the section Rugby Union
Johnny Sexton scores a dramatic overtime drop-goal from a huge distance to snatch a 15-13 victory against France in the 2018 Six Nations.
MATCH REPORT: Six Nations - France 13-15 Ireland
WATCH MORE: Can England make Six Nations history?
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired