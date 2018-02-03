BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Wales 34-7 Scotland highlights
Highlights: Wales 34-7 Scotland
Wales make a stunning start to the 2018 Six Nations as they thrash Scotland in a 34-7 bonus-point win at the Principality Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Six Nations - Wales 34-7 Scotland
