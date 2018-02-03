BBC Sport - Six Nations: Halfpenny doubles Wales' lead against Scotland
Watch: Halfpenny try doubles Wales' lead against Scotland
- From the section Rugby Union
Watch Leigh Halfpenny add to Wales' lead within five minutes of the opening try from Gareth Davies in the 2018 Six Nations against Scotland.
Follow live text & watch in play video clips of the Six Nations matches here.
Advisory: Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired