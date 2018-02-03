BBC Sport - Six Nations: Halfpenny doubles Wales' lead against Scotland

Watch: Halfpenny try doubles Wales' lead against Scotland

Watch Leigh Halfpenny add to Wales' lead within five minutes of the opening try from Gareth Davies in the 2018 Six Nations against Scotland.

Follow live text & watch in play video clips of the Six Nations matches here.

Advisory: Available to UK users only.

