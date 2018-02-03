BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Johnny Sexton describes dramatic late winning kick
One of those moments - Sexton on dramatic winning kick
- From the section Rugby Union
Ireland's Johnny Sexton describes his match-winning 83rd minute drop-goal as "one of those moments" after securing a 13-15 Six Nations victory against France in Paris.
WATCH MORE: Highlights: France 13-15 Ireland
Available to UK users only.
