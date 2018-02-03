Injured Welsh flanker Sam Warburton, part of the BBC's punditry team in Cardiff, says he "can't defend" Wales' fourth try in the 34-7 Six Nations win over Scotland.

TV replays show Hadleigh Parkes' pass to try-scorer Steff Evans was forward.

Could the resulting bonus point prove crucial in the tournament?

