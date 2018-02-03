BBC Sport - Teleri Davies: 'I play every game with my father in my heart'
'I play every game with my father in my heart'
Welsh Rugby
Teleri Davies made her Wales debut in their 18-17 victory over Scotland in the opening match of the women's 2018 Six Nations.
Afterwards Teleri paid tribute to her father Bryan "Yogi" Davies who died in 2013, six years after a scrummaging accident while playing for Bala.
