2018 U20s Six Nations: Wales beat Scotland 36-3 in opener

Wing Ryan Conbeer's strong run created Wales' second try for Joe Goodchild

Wales Under-20s produced a clinical display to open their Six Nations campaign with a comfortable victory over Scotland in Colwyn Bay.

The hosts scored three good tries in the first half, scrum-half Harri Morgan grabbing the first after two minutes.

Wing Joe Goodchild and centre Corey Baldwin added further scores, full-back Paddy Dewhirst landing a toothless Scotland's only points with a penalty.

Flanker Dan Davies and Baldwin, with his second, crossed for late tries.

The first brought the hosts a bonus point, and full-back Cai Evans kicked four conversions in an accomplished display.

Wales' suffocating defence ensured they were rarely stretched at Stadiwm Zip World (formerly Parc Eirias).

The match started with a bang as Callum Carson's neat step and offload sent 17-year-old Morgan over.

Scotland won plenty of possession, but were let down by a malfunctioning line-out, costing them several try-scoring opportunities after kicking penalties to the corner.

Dewhurst got them on the board after 20 minutes but Goodchild promptly went over in the right corner from Ben Jones' cut-out pass.

Baldwin then profited from a fortuitous bounce to race away after Jones' delicate chip over the onrushing defence.

Goodchild had a second try ruled out for a hand in touch before the interval, and Max Williams butchered another chance before the hour when the lock held onto the ball too long.

But Evans' sweetly-struck long-range penalty put the outcome beyond doubt and Wales will travel to face their English counterparts at Gloucester on Friday, 9 February in good heart.

"England always pose a tough challenge but that is nothing we can't stand up to," said prop Rhys Carre, who was named man-of-the-match. "We are looking forward to it."

England beat Italy 27-15 away in their opener while France beat Ireland 34-24.