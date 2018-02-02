BBC Sport - Women's Six Nations: Lake scores decisive Wales try against Scotland
Women's Six Nations: Lake scores decisive Wales try
- From the section Rugby Union
Watch Kerin Lake's try helps Wales see off Scotland in a tense encounter in the Women's Six Nations at Colwyn Bay.
