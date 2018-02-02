BBC Sport - Former Irish international Jeremy Davidson praises French fly-half Matthieu Jalibert

'He has no fear' - Davidson on France's new teenage star

Jeremy Davidson says new French fly-half Matthieu Jalibert is destined for great things.

The 19-year-old will make his debut in the Six Nations opener against Ireland on Saturday.

Former Ulster and Ireland forward Davidson, who now coaches Jalibert in Bordeaux, believes the teenager will not be intimidated by his sudden introduction to Test rugby.

Top videos

Video

'He has no fear' - Davidson on France's new teenage star

Video

Can England make Six Nations history?

Video

Backheels - taking the mickey or clever deception?

Video

From death threats to autographs - speed skater Christie's South Korean turnaround

Video

GB's Broady beaten in Davis Cup opener - five best shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Five silly ways to predict the Super Bowl

Video

Highlights: Bardsley injured as Man City & Chelsea draw

Video

'Football - then Game of Thrones!'

Video

Is the Premier League title race over? Jose & Pep disagree

Video

Watch the two Premier League goals quicker than Eriksen's

Video

'What a way to win!' Watch the best tries from 2017 Six Nations

Video

The people who knew Duncan Edwards

  • From the section News

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children playing rugby.

Rugbytots Chichester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired