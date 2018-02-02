BBC Sport - Best says "only a big, big performance" will ensure that Ireland beat France
'Only big Irish display will see off France' - Best
- From the section Irish Rugby
Ireland captain Rory Best says "only a big, big performance" will see Joe Schmidt's side winning their Six Nations opener in Paris.
The Irish go into Saturday's match as favourites but Best says Ireland's young players must be mindful that "Paris is a very hard place to win".
