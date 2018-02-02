BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Wales are 'potentially' underdogs, says Alun Wyn Jones
Wales 'potentially' underdogs - Jones
- From the section Rugby Union
Alun Wyn Jones believes Wales are potentially underdogs in their Six Nations opener against Scotland in Cardiff on Saturday.
The Scots have not won in Cardiff since 2002, but captain Jones says Wales have the "utmost respect" for what Gregor Townsend's side have achieved in the past year.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired