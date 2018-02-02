Women's Six Nations: England recall Lauren Cattell

Cattell will win her 21st cap in Rome

Italy v England Venue: Stadio Mirabello, Reggio Emilia Date: Sunday 4 February Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Highlights on BBC Two at 23:55 GMT (not Northern Ireland)

Centre Lauren Cattell will make her first England appearance since July 2016 in the team's Women's Six Nations opener in Italy on Sunday.

The 23-year-old is paired with Rachael Burford in midfield, while Worcester Valkyries hooker Lark Davies will make her first international start.

Sarah Hunter captains the side from number eight with Marlie Packer and Poppy Cleall completing the back row.

"We have always said we would select on form," said coach Simon Middleton.

Amy Cokayne, Vickii Cornborough, Justine Lucas, Izzy Noel-Smith - all of whom featured in England's World Cup final defeat by New Zealand in August - are named among the replacements.

Bristol Ladies duo Amber Reed and Lagi Tuima are missing with ankle injuries but hope to return to contention later in the tournament.

England completed a Grand Slam in last year's tournament to lift the trophy for the first time since 2012.

England beat Italy 56-13 the last time they met, in the World Cup pool stages last August, although it was a far tighter 33-24 victory on their last visit to Rome in 2016. Saracens Women's Cattell scored the opening try in that game.

England team to play Italy:

Kildunne; Dow, Cattell, Burford, Waterman; Daley-Mclean, Riley; Clark, Davies, Bern, Scott, Taylor, Cleall, Packer, Hunter

Replacements: Cokayne, Cornborough, Lucas, Burnfield, Noel-Smith, Mattinson, Harrison, Pearce