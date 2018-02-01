Dave Attwood: Bath second row set for Toulon loan

Dave Attwood has won 24 England caps

Bath are set to loan second row Dave Attwood to Toulon for the rest of the season, reports BBC Radio Bristol.

A deal has been agreed by Bath to allow Attwood to "mentally and physically refresh" after recent injuries.

Attwood, 30, won the last of his 24 England caps against South Africa in November 2016.

The former Bristol and Gloucester lock has made 13 appearances in all competitions this season for the Blue, Black and Whites, scoring three tries.