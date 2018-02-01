BBC Sport - Warren Gatland: Wales head coach reflects on a decade in charge

Gatland reflects on decade as Wales boss

Wales head coach Warren Gatland recounts the highs and lows of his 10-year tenure which started a decade ago at Twickenham.

The 54-year-old New Zealander talks candidly about his apprehension over taking the job, dealing with the public scrutiny and gives his advice to his successor.

Gatland tells it all to Martyn Williams, the former Wales and British and Irish Lions flanker who was there from the start.

Top videos

Video

Gatland reflects on decade as Wales boss

Video

Watch the two Premier League goals quicker than Eriksen's

Video

Underdogs, Timberlake & Ajayi's party at the Super Bowl

Video

'What a way to win!' - Relive the best tries from Six Nations 2017

Video

'We're all goofballs' - meet Nigeria's historic bobsleigh team

Video

Pundits debate winner of 'transfer triangle'

Video

Mahrez has outgrown Leicester - Murphy to Lineker

Video

How you summed up deadline day - in gifs

Video

Transfer spending 'almost vulgar'

Video

Watch Giroud's famous 'scorpion' goal

Video

Watch: Player banned for punching fan

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Cardio Tennis

Cardio Tennis

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired