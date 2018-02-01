Wales head coach Warren Gatland recounts the highs and lows of his 10-year tenure which started a decade ago at Twickenham.

The 54-year-old New Zealander talks candidly about his apprehension over taking the job, dealing with the public scrutiny and gives his advice to his successor.

Gatland tells it all to Martyn Williams, the former Wales and British and Irish Lions flanker who was there from the start.