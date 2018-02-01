BBC Sport - Tommy Bowe recalls his career highlights following his recent retirement announcement
The highlights Tommy Bowe wants you to forget
- From the section Irish Rugby
Tommy Bowe says his Ireland debut is one of the highlights of his career - even with his bleached hair.
The British & Irish Lions wing scored a try on his Test debut against the USA at Lansdowne Road in 2004.
"That's still a highlight," said Bowe. "Your first cap is something that you'll never forget."
