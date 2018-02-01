Santiago Cordero: Argentina winger wants longer deal with Exeter Chiefs

Having featured for Jaguares in their first two seasons on Super Rugby, Santiago Cordero could now make his Exeter debut in the Anglo-Welsh Cup against Saracens

Argentina winger Santiago Cordero says he wants to try and earn a longer deal with English champions Exeter.

The 24-year-old joined the Chiefs earlier this week on a contract that runs until the end of the season.

When asked if he would like a longer stay at Sandy Park club, the former Jaguares back said: "I want that, but that depends on me.

"In Argentina I wasn't playing too much, so I decided to look for a team that wants me and start playing."

Cordero has won 33 caps for the Pumas and scored 12 tries, the most recent against England in their autumn international clash in 2016.

But an extended stay in Devon would end his hopes of a place at the 2019 World Cup as Argentina now have a policy of selecting only home-based players.

Cordero started all six of Argentina's games when they reached the semi-finals of the 2015 World Cup, scoring three tries along the way.

"It was a decision that I had to take," he told BBC South West.

"I'm looking forward to learning and growing as a player here, to take as much as I can and then maybe in the future I'll go back."