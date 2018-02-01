Wales call up Scarlets hooker Ryan Elias after Scott Baldwin blow

Ryan Elias made his Wales debut against Tonga in June 2017

Wales coach Warren Gatland has called Scarlets hooker Ryan Elias into their Six Nations squad after Scott Baldwin withdrew injured.

Baldwin was not selected in the match-day 22 to face Scotland on Saturday at the Principality Stadium.

The Ospreys hooker sustained a foot injury during training and will be out for at least five months after surgery.

Elias has won two Wales caps, playing in both games on the 2017 tour against Tonga and Samoa.