Six Nations: Zach Mercer out of England game against Italy

Zach Mercer captained England Under-20s last season

Uncapped Bath number eight Zach Mercer has been ruled out of contention to make his England debut against Italy in the Six Nations on Sunday.

The Bath number eight has a chest infection and has returned to his club.

England will name what is expected to be a 25-man squad at about 20:00 GMT on Wednesday for the trip to Rome, with the team and replacements to be confirmed on Friday morning.

England have won the last two Six Nations titles under coach Eddie Jones.