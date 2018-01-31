Six Nations: Zach Mercer out of England game against Italy

Follow the 2018 Six Nations live on the BBC
Dates: 3 February-17 March
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Listen on BBC Radio 5 live, 5 live sports extra, BBC Sport website and app. Live text coverage on BBC Sport website and app.

Uncapped Bath number eight Zach Mercer has been ruled out of contention to make his England debut against Italy in the Six Nations on Sunday.

The Bath number eight has a chest infection and has returned to his club.

England will name what is expected to be a 25-man squad at about 20:00 GMT on Wednesday for the trip to Rome, with the team and replacements to be confirmed on Friday morning.

England have won the last two Six Nations titles under coach Eddie Jones.

England's injury list
Forwards: Tom Curry, Charlie Ewels, Ellis Genge, Nathan Hughes, Zach Mercer, Matt Mullan, Beno Obano, Kyle Sinckler, Will Spencer, Billy Vunipola.
Backs: Elliot Daly, Piers Francis, Semesa Rokoduguni, Henry Slade. (Ben Te'o is now fit but has not played since October)

