Women's Six Nations: Scotland's Jade Konkel to feature at prop v Wales

Konkel, who became Scottish Rugby's first full-time female player, plays in France with Lille Metropole

2018 Women's Six Nations: Wales v Scotland Venue: Stadiwm Zip World, Colwyn Bay Date: Friday, 2 February Kick-off: 18:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two Wales, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Updates on BBC Radio Wales.

Scotland women will field all their four full-time professionals in Friday's opening match of their Six Nations campaign against Wales.

Back-rower Jade Konkel starts at prop, as she did for the first time in a friendly against Spain in November.

Captain Lisa Martin returns to inside centre, after featuring at scrum-half in Scotland's last match.

She partners Lisa Thomson in midfield, and Thomson's Lille Metropole team-mate Chloe Rollie starts at full-back.

Hannah Smith, meanwhile, has switched from centre to flanker, while four players could make their debuts as replacements.

Prop Siobhan McMillan could join her sister Louise, a flanker, in the pack, while Jodie Rettie, Siobhan Cattigan and Mags Lowish could also win their first caps.

Scotland won their first championship matches since 2010 in last year's Six Nations, beating Wales 15-14 and Italy 14-12, both at home.

Head coach Shade Munro said: "The continuity in the squad is testament to the performances and effort the players have put in over the season.

"But it's about ensuring we have competition for places and our best players on the pitch.

"We had our most successful Six Nations for a number of years in 2017 so we are keen to kick on and keep improving across the park."

Scotland will play their two home Six Nations fixtures against France - on Saturday 10 February, kick-off 19:05 - and England (Friday 23 February, kick-off 19:05) at Glasgow's Scotstoun home.

"To be playing our home games at Scotstoun is fantastic," added Munro. "It's a great venue and the crowd always lifts the players so we're really looking forward to making it a home."

Scotland team: Chloe Rollie (Lille Metropole), Liz Musgrove (Edinburgh University), Lisa Thomson (Lille Metropole), Lisa Martin (DMP Sharks, capt), Rhona Lloyd (Edinburgh University), Helen Nelson (Murrayfield Wanderers), Jenny Maxwell (Loughborough Lightning); Jade Konkel (Lille Metropole), Rachel Malcolm (Loughborough Lightning), Megan Kennedy (Stirling County), Emma Wassell (Murrayfield Wanderers), Deborah McCormack (Harlequins), Hannah Smith (Hillhead/Jordanhill), Louise McMillan (Hillhead/Jordanhill), Sarah Bonar (Loughborough Lightning).

Replacements: Lana Skeldon (Watsonians), Siobhan McMillan (Hillhead/Jordanhill), Lindsey Smith (Hillhead/Jordanhill), Mags Lowish (Loughborough Lightning), Siobhan Cattigan (Stirling County/Stirling University), Jodie Rettie (Thurrock RFC), Sarah Law (Edinburgh University/Murrayfield Wanderers), Lauren Harris (Edinburgh University).