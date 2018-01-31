BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Jacob Stockdale's rapid rise to Ireland set-up
Jacob Stockdale's rapid rise to Ireland set-up
- From the section Irish Rugby
Ulster winger Jacob Stockdale has risen from schoolboy rugby to the Ireland team in just three years.
Now the 21-year-old is poised to make his Six Nations debut in Saturday's opening match away to France.
Cian Murtagh charts Stockdale's speedy ascent to the international arena.
