BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Jacob Stockdale's rapid rise to Ireland set-up

Jacob Stockdale's rapid rise to Ireland set-up

Ulster winger Jacob Stockdale has risen from schoolboy rugby to the Ireland team in just three years.

Now the 21-year-old is poised to make his Six Nations debut in Saturday's opening match away to France.

Cian Murtagh charts Stockdale's speedy ascent to the international arena.

Top videos

Video

Jacob Stockdale's rapid rise to Ireland set-up

Video

Osi tells Ajayi: 'You are the key to the Super Bowl'

Video

Wenger questions Arsenal 'confidence' after defeat

Video

Beating Arsenal tastes 'like honey' - Carvalhal

Video

'Mature' performance exactly what Reds needed - Klopp

Video

Can you somersault into your shorts like Nile Wilson?

Video

Highlights: Celtic 3-1 Hearts

Video

'There are trainers who do not use females'

Video

How does it feel for Beckham to have an MLS team in Miami?

Video

U19 highlights: Banton's century helps England beat NZ

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Deadline day matches 'not right' - Conte

Video

De Bruyne's cheeky free-kick gives Man City lead

Video

Fourth Round

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Football in back of net

Walking Football over 70s

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired