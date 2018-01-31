Tom James: Cardiff Blues and Wales wing treated for depression

Tom James has played 12 times for Wales

Cardiff Blues wing Tom James is being treated for depression.

A statement by the Welsh region said the 30-year-old Wales international is making good progress with support from the Blues' medical team.

James has not played since New Year's Eve and is currently not being considered for selection.

"His playing colleagues are in regular contact. The directors and management are fully behind Tom and look forward to his return," said the Blues.