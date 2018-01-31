2018 Women's Six Nations: Wales name four new caps for Scotland

Wales will begin their 2018 Women's Six Nations at home to Scotland in Colwyn Bay

2018 Women's Six Nations: Wales v Scotland Venue: Stadiwm Zip World, Colwyn Bay Date: 2 February Kick-off: 18:00 GMT

Wales head coach Rowland Phillips has picked four uncapped players to start in Friday's 2018 Women's Six Nations opener with Scotland in Colwyn Bay.

Lock Natalia John, flanker Beth Lewis, scrum-half Jade Knight and wing Hannah Bluck will win their first caps.

Two more uncapped players - forward Teleri Davies back Lisa Neumann - are named on the bench.

"We're seeing more competition for places, which is reflected in our selections for Friday," said Phillips.

"We've got an average age of 24, so I expect these players to be pushing each other on for many years to come.

"It feels like a fresh start for Wales Women and we're looking to play some good rugby against a strong Scotland side."

Friday's match will be a double-header with Wales Under-20 - who kick off at 20:15 GMT - at the newly-named Stadiwm Zip World, formerly Parc Eirias.

Wales Women: Jodie Evans (Scarlets); Hannah Bluck (Cardiff Blues), Kerin Lake (Ospreys), Rebecca De Filippo (Dragons), Jess Kavanagh-Williams (RGC); Robyn Wilkins (Ospreys), Jade Knight (Scarlets); Caryl Thomas (Scarlets), Carys Phillips (Ospreys, capt), Amy Evans (Ospreys), Natalia John (Ospreys), Mel Clay (Ospreys), Alisha Butchers (Scarlets), Beth Lewis (Scarlets), Siwan Lillicrap (Ospreys).

Replacements: Kelsey Jones (Ospreys), Gwenllian Pyrs (RGC), Cerys Hale (Dragons), Teleri Davies (RGC), Nia Elen Davies (Scarlets), Rhiannon Parker (Cardiff Blues), Lleucu George (Scarlets), Lisa Neumann (Scarlets).