Wales tour dates to Argentina confirmed
Wales have had the dates for their two-Test tour series in Argentina this summer confirmed.
Warren Gatland's side will first face the Pumas on Saturday, 9 June in San Juan, before meeting again the following Saturday in Santa Fe.
Argentina then play Scotland in a one-off Test on 23 June in Resistencia.
Wales have played Argentina 16 times, winning 11 and losing five, edging their last encounter 24-20 in Cardiff in November 2016.
Before that, Wales begin their Six Nations campaign on Saturday against Scotland in the Principality Stadium.