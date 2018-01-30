BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Rhys Patchell on the art of communication in Cardiff
Patchell reflects on fly-half selection
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Rhys Patchell reflects on his selection at fly-half for Wales' Six Nations match with Scotland on Saturday in Cardiff.
He explains one of the biggest difficulties facing the players is getting yourself heard in the din of a sold-out Principality Stadium.
