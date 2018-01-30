BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Wales selection a 'huge step up' says new wing Josh Adams
Josh Adams: Six Nations a huge step up
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Uncapped Wales wing Josh Adams says his debut against Scotland in the Six Nations will be a "huge step up".
The Worcester player is the top scorer in the English Premiership this season with nine tries.
Wales face Scotland in Cardiff on Saturday, 3 February.
