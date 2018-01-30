Vereniki Goneva: Newcastle Falcons extend Fiji winger deal

Vereniki Goneva is currently second in the Premiership try-scoring list for 2017-18

Fiji international winger Vereniki Goneva has extended his contract with Premiership side Newcastle Falcons, although his new terms are undisclosed.

Goneva, 33, joined Falcons from Leicester last season and responded with nine tries in 18 games, and he has contributed eight in 10 this term.

During his time with the Tigers, he crossed for 48 tries in 92 appearances.

"His ability to score tries is truly in the world-class bracket," Falcons director of rugby Dean Richards said.

Goneva added: "It's a very positive environment here at Kingston Park, we are making good progress and I have been made to feel at home in Newcastle."