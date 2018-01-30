Dean Hammond: Worcester Warriors wing signs new contract

Worcester Warriors wing Dean Hammond
Dean Hammond has appeared in six Premiership games for Worcester this season, scoring three tries

Wing Dean Hammond has signed a new contract with Premiership side Worcester Warriors.

The 25-year-old, who was born in South Africa but is qualified to play for England, joined Worcester in 2013 and has scored 25 tries in 62 appearances.

The length of Hammond's new contract has not been revealed.

"I've been here a long time and Worcester has become my home. I want to push on and fight for my place in the first team," he told the club website.

Director of rugby Alan Solomons added: "Dean is a tremendous athlete with raw pace and power.

"He has shown how lethal he is at finishing over the past few seasons and with him, Bryce Heem, Josh Adams, Perry Humphreys and Tom Howe vying for places on the wings, we have fantastic strength in depth."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Rugbytots

Rugbytots SE Cheshire & Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired