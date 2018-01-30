Six Nations 2018: Adams makes debut for Wales v Scotland

2018 Six Nations: Wales v Scotland Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: 3 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Listen on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio 5 live, 5 live sports extra, BBC Sport website and app. Live text coverage on BBC Sport website and app.

Worcester wing Josh Adams will make his Wales debut against Scotland as the 2018 Six Nations starts in Cardiff on Saturday.

Fly-half Rhys Patchell is one of 10 Scarlets in the starting XV, six of them in the backs with 22-year-old Adams the exception.

Dragons' Cory Hill joins captain Alun Wyn Jones at lock.

Josh Navidi, of Cardiff Blues, is at open-side with Gloucester's Ross Moriarty back at number eight.

Navidi wears seven in the face of competition from Ospreys' Justin Tipuric and uncapped Scarlet James Davies.

Tipuric is on the bench where Blues' Gareth Anscombe is Patchell's back-up.

Adams' inclusion means no place for experienced wings Alex Cuthbert and George North, the latter having played only twice since October because of knee problems.

North also withdrew from Northampton's team before they took on Sale in the Anglo-Welsh Cup last Saturday.

Adams the top try-scorer in Premiership

Adam left Scarlets' Academy in 2015 to join Worcester's development squad and has been in outstanding try-scoring form in 2017-18 with 13 tries.

Wales coach Warren Gatland said: "We have been watching Josh [Adams] closely, he is top try scorer in the English Premiership and has been going well and we are excited for him.

"Both Rhys [Patchell] and Gareth [Anscombe] have been training really well over the last couple of weeks. It was a tough call between them, Rhys has started most of his games for the Scarlets at 10, we are really happy with his form and the combination with Gareth [Davies] at nine.

"We know what a quality player Ross [Moriarty] is, it's great he is back and available and we are looking forward to seeing his explosive ball carrying on Saturday.

"For this opening game, we looked at a lot of combinations, especially the front-row. It is exciting to see Samson [Lee] back playing well and the familiarity of the Scarlets front-row will be important."

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets); Josh Adams (Worcester), Scott Williams (Scarlets), Hadleigh Parkes (Scarlets), Steff Evans (Scarlets); Rhys Patchell (Scarlets), Gareth Davies (Scarlets); Rob Evans (Scarlets), Ken Owens (Scarlets), Samson Lee (Scarlets), Cory Hill (Dragons), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys capt), Aaron Shingler (Scarlets), Josh Navidi (Cardiff Blues), Ross Moriarty (Gloucester).

Replacements: Elliot Dee (Dragons), Wyn Jones (Scarlets), Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs), Bradley Davies (Ospreys), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys), Aled Davies (Scarlets), Gareth Anscombe (Cardiff Blues), Owen Watkin (Ospreys).