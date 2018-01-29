BBC Sport - Chris Boyd: Northampton Saints CEO says new boss wants English coaches

Boyd wants English coaches around him - Darbon

Northampton Saints CEO Mark Darbon tells BBC Look East newly-appointed director of rugby Chris Boyd wants English coaches around him.

New Zealander Boyd will join the Premiership side in August for his first head coach role outside his home country.

Darbon also discusses the impact former boss Wayne Smith had in Boyd agreeing to join the club.

