BBC Sport - Warren Gatland: The first post-match Scrum V interview

Gatland - the day after the first victory

We look back to 2008 as Warren Gatland tells BBC Wales Rugby Correspondent Gareth Charles that picking 13 Ospreys to play against England had been the "hard decision" to make.

Wales rewarded the decision by winning for the first time in 20 years at Twickenham.

