Blair Cowan: London Irish and Scotland back row maintaining club-first focus

Blair Cowan has started all but one of London Irish's Premiership matches this season

Blair Cowan is looking forward to watching his Scotland team-mates mount a Six Nations title bid despite being left out of Gregor Townsend's squad.

Cowan, 31, made his 100th appearance for London Irish on Saturday but will be a spectator when his country meet Wales in Cardiff this weekend.

The last of Cowan's 17 Scotland caps came in the same fixture two years ago.

"If you dwell on things out of your control, it can affect your mindset and you lose focus," he told BBC Sport.

Back row Cowan has started all but one of London Irish's Premiership fixtures this season and leads the way across the league for most turnovers won.

Despite his individual form, the former Cornish Pirates player is realistic about his chances of a recall.

"I'm happy with my career and what I've achieved with Scotland and the opportunities I've had," he told BBC Radio Berkshire.

"Don't get me wrong, if they gave me the call, I'd be on the first plane up there. But, they've also got some real talented players in there at the moment.

"It's the most depth I've think there's ever been and therefore it's a real battle to get into the squad.

"Everyone knows the importance of the battle on our hands here at Irish this season. Hopefully we can start picking up some points and the confidence is building after three wins in a row."