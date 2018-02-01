BBC Sport - Flashback: Wales beat England in Warren Gatland's first game in charge
Gatland's Wales first match - 10 year's on
As Warren Gatland celebrates 10 years in charge of Wales, we look back to his first game at the helm in February 2008.
Wales had not won at Twickenham for 20 years and were trailing at half time, but his team hit back to win 26-19 and clinch the first leg of a Six Nations Grand Slam.
