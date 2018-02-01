BBC Sport - Flashback: Wales beat England in Warren Gatland's first game in charge

Gatland's Wales first match - 10 year's on

As Warren Gatland celebrates 10 years in charge of Wales, we look back to his first game at the helm in February 2008.

Wales had not won at Twickenham for 20 years and were trailing at half time, but his team hit back to win 26-19 and clinch the first leg of a Six Nations Grand Slam.

Top videos

Video

Gatland's Wales first match - 10 year's on

Video

Watch the two Premier League goals quicker than Eriksen's

Video

Underdogs, Timberlake & Ajayi's party at the Super Bowl

Video

'What a way to win!' - Relive the best tries from Six Nations 2017

Video

'We're all goofballs' - meet Nigeria's historic bobsleigh team

Video

Gatland reflects on decade as Wales boss

Video

Pundits debate winner of 'transfer triangle'

Video

Mahrez has outgrown Leicester - Murphy to Lineker

Video

How you summed up deadline day - in gifs

Video

Transfer spending 'almost vulgar'

Video

Watch Giroud's famous 'scorpion' goal

Video

Watch: Player banned for punching fan

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Cardio Tennis

Cardio Tennis

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired