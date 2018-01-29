Six Nations: Scotland's Richie Gray out of Wales opener

Richie Gray missed Scotland's three-day training camp this month

Lock Richie Gray has been ruled out of Scotland's opening Six Nations match against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday with a calf injury.

Toulouse's Gray, 28, will continue his rehabilitation this week in France.

Scotland's second match in this year's championship is against France on Sunday 11 February.

"Richie wasn't involved in the autumn or the summer tour so it's a situation we have been able to handle in the past," said assistant coach Mike Blair.

"Obviously he is a quality player and a guy we're really keen to see back and how he fits in - but he also needs to get himself right. There's no point having him here if he's not 100%.

"When will he be back? Sooner rather than later but we can't put an exact time on it right now."

Gray's brother Jonny, Grant Gilchrist and Ben Toolis were the other second-row forwards named in head coach Gregor Townsend's Six Nations squad.

Richie Gray - capped 64 times - missed last week's three-day Scotland training camp.

Scotland also have problems in the front row with hookers Ross Ford, Fraser Brown and props Zander Fagerson, WP Nel, Darryl Marfo, Allan Dell and Al Dickinson injured.

Tight-head Simon Berghan is banned for the Cardiff encounter.

SCOTLAND SQUAD

BACKS

Back three: Stuart Hogg (Glasgow Warriors), Ruaridh Jackson (Glasgow Warriors), Lee Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), Sean Maitland (Saracens), Byron McGuigan (Sale Sharks), Tommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors). Centres: Mark Bennett (Edinburgh), Alex Dunbar (Glasgow Warriors), Nick Grigg (Glasgow Warriors), Chris Harris (Newcastle Falcons), Pete Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Duncan Taylor (Saracens). Fly-halves: Finn Russell (Glasgow Warriors), Pete Horne (Glasgow Warriors). Scrum-halves: Nathan Fowles (Edinburgh), Greig Laidlaw (Clermont Auvergne), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors), Henry Pyrgos (Glasgow Warriors).

FORWARDS

Hookers: Neil Cochrane (Edinburgh), Scott Lawson (Newcastle Falcons), Stuart McInally (Edinburgh). Props: Simon Berghan (Edinburgh), Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors), Murray McCallum (Edinburgh), Gordon Reid (London Irish), D'arcy Rae (Glasgow Warriors), Jon Welsh (Newcastle Falcons). Locks: Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors), Richie Gray (Toulouse), Ben Toolis (Edinburgh). Back-row: John Barclay (Scarlets), Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh), David Denton (Worcester Warriors), Cornell Du Preez (Edinburgh), Luke Hamilton (Leicester Tigers), Rob Harley (Glasgow Warriors), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh), Ryan Wilson (Glasgow Warriors).