BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: 'Pick as many Scarlets as you can', Gwyn Jones tells Gatland
'Pick as many Scarlets as you can'
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Former Wales captain Gwyn Jones tells Scrum V that national coach Warren Gatland should pick as many European Champions Cup quarter-finalists Scarlets as he can in the Six Nations.
Wales have an injury crisis as they prepare for their tournament opener against Scotland on Saturday, 3 February in Cardiff.
Gatland is due to name his team on Tuesday, 30 January.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired